Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $300.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to an underperform rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $292.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $120.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $440.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $26,254,669 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.0% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

