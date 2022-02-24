Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.83. Zumiez reported earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.45. 5,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,714. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $975.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 498,529 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,671,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 171,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 4,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,524 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after acquiring an additional 97,013 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

