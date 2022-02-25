-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.03). eGain posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 5.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 95.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 9.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.57. 3,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,712. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $364.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.24 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

