$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiX Telematics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth $3,312,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 174,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MIXT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.64. 2,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,132. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $282.05 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.