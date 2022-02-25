$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiX Telematics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth $3,312,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 174,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MIXT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.64. 2,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,132. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $282.05 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

