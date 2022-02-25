$0.11 EPS Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. R1 RCM reported earnings of ($2.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow R1 RCM.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.21. 85,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,735. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $28.70.
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
