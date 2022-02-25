$0.11 EPS Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. R1 RCM reported earnings of ($2.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

RCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.21. 85,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,735. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

About R1 RCM (Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.