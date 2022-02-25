$0.18 EPS Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Perion Network posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PERI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 18.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PERI stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. 538,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,990. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

