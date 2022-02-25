-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) to post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Berkeley Lights posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair cut Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 90.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 136.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 297,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,338. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $497.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

