-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRNE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $799.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 351,633 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,854,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after buying an additional 107,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

