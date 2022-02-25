$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 890,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.48. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 353.35%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,392,000 after acquiring an additional 105,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,184,000 after acquiring an additional 444,126 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 493,515 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.