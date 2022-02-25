-$0.34 EPS Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.32). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $694,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGMO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,441. The stock has a market cap of $831.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.