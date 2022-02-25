-$0.34 EPS Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.32). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.
SGMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SGMO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,441. The stock has a market cap of $831.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $13.93.
Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
