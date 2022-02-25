-$0.61 EPS Expected for Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) to report ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fusion Fuel Green’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Fuel Green will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.33) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fusion Fuel Green.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Fuel Green from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teilinger Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 1,290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 505,800 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,831,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 459,147 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 14.3% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 201,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 240,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 65,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,928. Fusion Fuel Green has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $17.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

