$0.62 EPS Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.55. CONMED posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,198,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 553.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 250,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 212,368 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 207,896 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,466,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,444,000.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.45. 901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,061. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.54. CONMED has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

