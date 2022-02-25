$0.78 EPS Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,251,000 after buying an additional 204,538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,058,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,163,000 after buying an additional 209,440 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Logitech International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,297,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,899,000 after purchasing an additional 156,275 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Logitech International by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 852,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Logitech International by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,083,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,386,000 after purchasing an additional 183,993 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.01. 6,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,360. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.83. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average of $87.46.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

