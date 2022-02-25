$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Twitter reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $6.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on TWTR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $220,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,767 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $34.98 on Friday. Twitter has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.