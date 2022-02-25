$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) to report $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. Synopsys posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,265 shares of company stock worth $113,920,520. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,833,333,000 after purchasing an additional 388,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after purchasing an additional 65,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,357,476,000 after purchasing an additional 150,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,623,000 after purchasing an additional 80,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,651,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $22.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $307.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,663. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.73. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $377.60.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

