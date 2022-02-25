$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $1,195,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 253,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KFY opened at $64.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

