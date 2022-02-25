104,922 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 104,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $726,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,320,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $46.58. 1,921,230 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.99.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.