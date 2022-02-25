$108.22 Million in Sales Expected for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will report $108.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the highest is $108.64 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year sales of $490.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $488.10 million to $492.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $642.17 million, with estimates ranging from $629.38 million to $649.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FRSH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Freshworks by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,252 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 15,228.4% in the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,686 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,324,000 after acquiring an additional 887,912 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,982,000 after acquiring an additional 251,037 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

