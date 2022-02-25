10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear Sells 288 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $22,636.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $77.24 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.16 and a 200-day moving average of $141.72.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TXG. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $51,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

