1,119 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,119 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Fortinet by 127.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,831 shares of company stock worth $3,377,636. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.