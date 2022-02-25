$12.30 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $12.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.01 million and the highest is $23.12 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $2.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 352.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $18.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $31.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $56.31 million, with estimates ranging from $53.41 million to $58.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 7.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 17.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALBO opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $649.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

