$125.34 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) will report $125.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the lowest is $118.68 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $97.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $534.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $538.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $584.50 million, with estimates ranging from $558.00 million to $611.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.33 million.

MESA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James downgraded Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of MESA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.60. 10,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,384. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $165.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.76. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

