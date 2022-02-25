$15.23 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) to post $15.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.30 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $58.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.92 million to $59.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $63.35 million, with estimates ranging from $63.01 million to $64.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMSI shares. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

Shares of SMSI opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $224.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 459,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 37,347 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 37.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 42.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 81,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

