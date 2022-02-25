16,201 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after acquiring an additional 521,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $3.41 on Friday, hitting $161.77. The stock had a trading volume of 43,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,783. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

