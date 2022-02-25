$168.77 Million in Sales Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) to report sales of $168.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.00 million. Five9 reported sales of $137.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $746.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $753.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $922.19 million, with estimates ranging from $903.92 million to $957.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.09. 4,048,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 0.46. Five9 has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.16 and a 200-day moving average of $149.39.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

