1,686 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bbva USA increased its holdings in Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

NYSE GNRC opened at $301.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

