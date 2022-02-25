1,764 Shares in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QNST. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth about $20,022,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 65.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 217,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,844,000 after acquiring an additional 180,160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 305.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 178,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 30.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 721,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $602.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

