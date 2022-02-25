$18.95 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) will report $18.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.38 million to $23.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $890,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,029.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $43.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.03 million to $48.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $104.95 million, with estimates ranging from $93.78 million to $122.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. 3,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.
