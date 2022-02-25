1,944 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $236.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.02 and its 200-day moving average is $236.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $174.85 and a one year high of $257.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.06.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

