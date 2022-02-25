21,843 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,084,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,450 shares during the period.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $34.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

