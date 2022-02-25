2,298 Shares in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,630,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 480,355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,248,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSP opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.14 million and a PE ratio of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. reduced their price objective on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Viant Technology from $62.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

