232,162 Shares in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 232,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SURF. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $618,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 12.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 631.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 247,492 shares during the period. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:SURF opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SURF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.