$26.74 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) to post $26.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.91 million. CuriosityStream reported sales of $11.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 135.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $70.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.89 million to $71.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $120.19 million, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $129.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CURI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.
Shares of CURI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 750,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,799. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.66.
About CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
