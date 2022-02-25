$260.74 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) will post sales of $260.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.50 million to $278.97 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $182.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

CHH stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.06. 306,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $157.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 18.45%.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.