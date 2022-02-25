2,804,493 Shares in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,804,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,557,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.68% of Hut 8 Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

HUT stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $968.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUT. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, upped their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Hut 8 Mining Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.