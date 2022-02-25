2,917 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after buying an additional 917,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,088,000 after buying an additional 752,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after buying an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 68.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,028,000 after buying an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after buying an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $195.38 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $148.43 and a one year high of $239.86. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

