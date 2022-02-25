2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.22.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
In related news, COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder purchased 110,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TWOU stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. 2,281,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.88. 2U has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
2U Company Profile (Get Rating)
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
