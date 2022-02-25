$3.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) to post $3.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.24 billion and the lowest is $3.87 billion. Square posted sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $17.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $17.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Square to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.32.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.99. The stock had a trading volume of 30,634,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,610,195. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

