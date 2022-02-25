30,519 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,519 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SAP by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 216.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

SAP opened at $111.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.24.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

