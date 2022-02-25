$309.55 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) to post sales of $309.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.70 million and the highest is $317.39 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $279.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $177.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,791,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart (Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.