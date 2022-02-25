$33.08 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) will post sales of $33.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.01 million and the lowest is $32.23 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $28.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $139.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.02 million to $142.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $157.77 million, with estimates ranging from $154.54 million to $161.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MITK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

In related news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $43,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,760 shares of company stock worth $655,426. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at about $15,949,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 617,657 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 96.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 400,928 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at about $5,921,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 285,029 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. 343,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,517. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $654.28 million, a PE ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

