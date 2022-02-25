$345.18 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) to post sales of $345.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.28 million and the highest is $356.80 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $258.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average of $101.93.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,802,000 after purchasing an additional 238,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Boot Barn by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,968,000 after acquiring an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

