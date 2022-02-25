3,802 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC by 46.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PTC in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.44 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

