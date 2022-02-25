388,261 Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 388,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRX. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XRX opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.09%.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

