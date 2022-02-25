$41.11 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) will post sales of $41.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.78 million. Franklin Street Properties posted sales of $59.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year sales of $157.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.33 million to $166.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $151.07 million, with estimates ranging from $129.87 million to $172.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franklin Street Properties.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.