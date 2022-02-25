$41.11 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) will post sales of $41.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.78 million. Franklin Street Properties posted sales of $59.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year sales of $157.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.33 million to $166.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $151.07 million, with estimates ranging from $129.87 million to $172.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

FSP traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 722,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,461. The firm has a market cap of $599.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

