42,366 Shares in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,379,000. Ashland Global comprises 0.6% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.07% of Ashland Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASH. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASH stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,942. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

