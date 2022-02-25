42,650 Shares in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPRO. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in GoPro by 87.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 8.0% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPRO opened at $8.47 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,672 shares of company stock worth $3,935,411. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

