456,351 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 456,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,673,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RL. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $128.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $102.96 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.67.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.07.

About Ralph Lauren (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.