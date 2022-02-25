4,650 Shares in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Bought by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth $260,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at about $6,981,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $2,665,000. 18.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATY shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

ATY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 2,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,036. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AcuityAds Profile (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.