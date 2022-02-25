49,675 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Acquired by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,675 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Paycom Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,430,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,686 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $324.50 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.68 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.21.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

